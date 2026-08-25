Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that ??all mines had been detonated or removed from international waters of the Strait of Hormuz and ‌that Iran has been told ​that any ship ​or boat placing new mines will be destroyed.

In ​a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States, through its Space Force, was watching "every square inch" of the Strait, a ​key waterway in the global energy ‌supply chain.

"There is a Zero Tolerance policy ​on mine placement in full force and effect," Trump said.

The US and Iran have not conducted air ‌strikes on each other's ​militaries for weeks, ‌but attacks on vessels in the Strait of ‌Hormuz ??have continued as the two sides ​vie for control of the narrow maritime passage.