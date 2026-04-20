Trump says team led by Vance heading to Pakistan for talks with Iran

President Donald Trump said a US delegation including Vice President JD Vance is en route to Pakistan for talks with Iran and is expected to land in the next few hours, after fresh tensions in the war raised doubts about further negotiations.

“They’re heading over now,” Trump said in an interview with the New York Post, shortly after 9 a.m. New York time, according to the paper.

Trump said the team would include Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. “We’re supposed to have the talks,” he added. “So I would assume at this point nobody’s playing games.”