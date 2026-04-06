Trump says US can 'take out' Iran in one night as Tuesday deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said the United States could eliminate Iran in a single night, asserting that the ongoing military campaign was progressing in Washington’s favour.

“The entire country can be taken out in one night,” Trump said. “And that night might be tomorrow night.”

Trump earlier in the day reiterated that the deadline he has set for Iran to reach a deal remains final, warning of consequences if an agreement is not reached.

In an earlier social media post, he said Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz by “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time.”

Speaking at a White House event, Trump said Iran had put forward a proposal but described it as insufficient.

Iran, meanwhile, said it had conveyed its response to a US-backed proposal through Pakistan, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. Tehran said it does not accept a temporary ceasefire, instead stressing the “need for a permanent end to the war while respecting Iran’s considerations,” IRNA reported. Trump added that the conflict “could end very quickly” if Iran complies with US demands, saying negotiations appeared to be taking place “in good faith.” Trump calls rescue of US pilots ‘historic’ Trump also described recent operations to recover US personnel in Iran as “historic,” saying he had authorised the military to take all necessary steps.

“I ordered the US armed forces to do whatever was necessary to bring our brave warriors back home,” he said, adding that 21 US aircraft were used in one of the missions. He said a second rescue operation involved 155 aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets, refuelling tankers, and rescue planes. Trump further said the search operation for a downed Air Force officer involved multiple locations and efforts to mislead Iranian forces. “A lot of it was subterfuge,” he said, adding that the aim was to divert attention across different areas. He also said certain aircraft were destroyed after becoming inoperable to prevent sensitive equipment from falling into Iranian hands.