Trump says US could stay in Iran and keep oil, like Venezuela deal

President Donald Trump suggested on Sunday that the United States (US) could stay in Iran and “keep the oil”, drawing a parallel with a US push to take control of a fifth of Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

On a trip to Ireland for meetings and to watch golf, he reiterated that he still expected the Iran war to end this year, possibly just after midterm elections due in the US in November.

Speaking at the Irish Open golf championship, Trump added that the price of gasoline would “drop like a rock” once the Iran war ended.

Turmoil in West Asia has roiled oil markets, with oil traders expecting prices to rise again on Monday after an attack on a Saudi oil pipeline.