President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US would penalise American companies that build data centres overseas, a move he said is intended to help the US artificial intelligence sector compete with its Chinese counterparts.

"We're not going to ‌allow our companies to build data centres ​outside of our country," Trump ​said while discussing AI at a White House news conference following ​his trip to Asia. He said he would impose a "tremendous tax" on companies that build data centres abroad.

Data centres are critical to the AI boom because they provide the computing power needed to train and run increasingly complex ​AI systems, and a penalty could complicate the global AI buildout. Several major ‌American data centre developers build and operate such facilities outside the ​US, including Equinix and Digital Realty.

Data centre developers often locate facilities close to users to reduce delays for time-sensitive tasks such as payment processing. Transmitting large volumes of data ‌over long distances can also ​add significant costs. Trump has been ‌a staunch advocate for data centre construction in the US, a position ‌that is unpopular with voters. Data centres have drawn opposition in communities nationwide over ​concerns about electricity demand, utility costs and other local impacts. The Commerce Department moved on Monday to restrict exports of advanced ​AI chips to several Southeast Asian countries, part of a broader effort to prevent China from obtaining the technology through third ‌countries.