Trump says US in no hurry to end Iran war, claims time favours Washington

United States President Donald Trump has stated that Washington is in no hurry to end its war with Iran, characterising the ongoing hostilities as "not a typical war" while maintaining that time favours the American side despite months of fighting and repeated diplomatic efforts failing to yield a lasting settlement.

Trump likewise claimed that Tehran remains eager to pursue negotiations with American authorities but faces severe domestic hurdles, specifically highlighting an inability to pay military personnel and law enforcement officers.

"There are talks. They want to talk. They keep talking," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"But look, they're not paying their soldiers, they're not paying their police. They're in a lot of trouble. And we have time, frankly. It's a war, but it's not a typical war, we've been there for seven months," he added.

The American leader also minimised the economic cost of the campaign, asserting that Washington's financial outlays on the conflict remain minimal. "We're spending very little money, relatively speaking. I heard somebody say, you're spending money. I said, well, any money we spent, we've more than made up for in a place called Venezuela, like by 10 times..." he remarked. He did not provide figures to substantiate his assertion concerning the recovery of expenditures through South American channels. Trump's insistence that Washington has adequate time for diplomatic efforts persists despite his frequent references to the possibility of renewed military action against Iran. Previously, he noted that the US could launch "another little Epic Fury", alluding to the initial military operation directed at Tehran, while on separate occasions suggesting that a "big and good" agreement might still materialise.

His latest remarks come amid persistent ambiguity surrounding the trajectory of the confrontation. Although Trump intimated that Tehran desires an agreement, both capitals remain divided on core prerequisites, notably Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions and the US blockade of Iranian ports. Diplomatic outreach aimed at seeking a resolution advanced on Friday as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a formal meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a G20 ministerial gathering hosted in the United States. The discussions encompassed ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, alongside broader regional developments and bilateral relations, as outlined by Turkey's official Anadolu Agency. That meeting followed a telephone conversation between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Trump days earlier, during which Ankara conveyed its vigilance over maritime passages and expressed support for diplomatic efforts aimed at defusing regional tensions.

Hostilities commenced on February 28 following joint American and Israeli strikes targeting military installations, missile facilities and nuclear infrastructure within Iran. The initial bombardment resulted in the death of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting retaliatory missile salvos directed at Israel and American assets across the region. In response, Tehran restricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, threatening international petroleum supply chains and raising global energy security concerns. Subsequent mediation frameworks attempted to halt military action, yielding temporary pauses and structured dialogue addressing maritime commerce, nuclear capabilities, sanctions relief and the status of frozen monetary reserves. However, fundamental disagreements persisted regarding sequencing and core terms.