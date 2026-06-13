Despite Tehran's denial, Trump says US-Iran deal to be signed Sunday

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a deal between the United States and Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday, hours after Iran said the proposed Islamabad memorandum would not be signed on that day.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the agreement would prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and would lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,” Trump wrote.

He added that his administration's approach differed from the 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated under former US President Barack Obama.

“Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago,” Trump said, adding, “My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON!” Trump further claimed that Iran no longer sought to obtain a nuclear weapon. “In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement,” he said. The US President also said no financial payments would be involved as part of the agreement.

“Unlike Obama’s Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands,” Trump said. Trump's remarks came despite a statement from Iran's Foreign Ministry earlier in the day disputing reports that the Islamabad memorandum would be signed on Sunday. According to Iranian state media, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said “the exact timing of the signing of the Islamabad memorandum will not be on Sunday”. Baghaei said the possibility of signing the memorandum in the coming days could not be ruled out, but cautioned against fixing a date because of what he described as hesitation from the other side.

The conflicting statements follow an announcement by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who said on Saturday that the United States and Iran had agreed on a framework for a peace deal after talks facilitated by Islamabad. In a post on X, Sharif said a final text had been agreed and that preparations were underway for an electronic signing, followed by technical-level discussions next week. “We would like to thank United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations, and we extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support. We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace,” Sharif said.