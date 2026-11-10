Home / World News / Trump says war with Iran 'effectively over' after meeting Qatar PM

Trump says war with Iran 'effectively over' after meeting Qatar PM

Trump said military action against Iran was no longer necessary, while warning that US forces remained ready to strike if circumstances changed

Donald Trump,Trump
Trump at his news conference added that there was "positive momentum" toward ending the war without going into detail (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2026 | 8:43 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

US President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters he believes the war in Iran "militarily is effectively over." The president made a surprise visit to the White House briefing room after meeting with Qatar's prime minister earlier in the day.

"Iran militarily is effectively over," Trump said. "We're just keeping it the status quo." Trump added that Iran has been "decapitated" but said he is still looking to make sure there's a long-term solution to ensuring that Iran's nuclear programme is defanged.

The president offered some of his most definitive comments about moving away from his threat to resume strikes on Iran after the US midterm elections passed.

The president's Republican Party lost both chambers of Congress to Democrats in last week's elections. The election was shadowed by dissatisfaction among the American electorate over the eight-month-old war, which has led to a surge in fuel prices that's impacted nearly ever sector of the global economy.

Trump at his news conference added that there was "positive momentum" toward ending the war without going into detail.

"The military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing, but we're locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes," Trump said.

Trump told CNN in a phone interview Sunday that as long as the US sees progress in negotiations with the Iranians and they sign a "strong agreement," it's "highly unlikely it's going to be necessary" to resume strikes.

Trump said, however, that the US had identified infrastructure targets, including 38 bridges, that it would strike if military action resumes.

The U.S. military, meanwhile, still has carried out limited strikes on Iran, including against its air defences, at least twice over the past week. It also fired on and disabled a commercial ship Saturday that the US says was trying to breach its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explosion at steel plant in western Turkiye leaves 16 dead, 13 injured

M John Harrison wins 2026 Booker Prize for 'The End of Everything'

France blames Iran for massive cyberattack on supermarket fridges

Trump unlikely to order fresh Iran strikes if peace negotiations advance

COP31 leaders urge faster climate action amid wars, rising temperatures

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensions

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Buy TodayStocks to WatchAQI in Delhi TodayTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 10 2026 | 8:43 AM IST

Next Story