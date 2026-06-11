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Trump says will take over Iran's Kharg Island, warns of heavier strikes

Trump said the US will attack Iran again with intensified strikes on Thursday night but he would rather not hit bridges and power plants

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US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 6:53 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would like to take over Iran's oil infrastructure hub Kharg Island but he was not sure Americans have the appetite for a major escalation in the war.
 
"We are talking to them and all, but you know, look, my preference has always been - take Kharg Island ... my preference would be that. I don't know that America has the stomach for it," he said in an interview on Fox News.
 
Trump said the US will attack Iran again with intensified strikes on Thursday night but he would rather not hit bridges and power plants.
 
"There will be more bombing tonight. It will be bigger - bigger, more powerful," he said on the "Fox & Friends" program. Despite plans for more strikes, Trump said the US is still talking with Iran to reach a deal.
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Topics :Donald TrumpUS Iran tensionsIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

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