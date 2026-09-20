Trump seeks to bring US health-research funding under his control

US ​President Donald Trump is seeking to bring a major part of national funding for health research under the control of his political appointees, Politico reported on Saturday.

Trump has directed his budget director, ‌Russ Vought, to draft an executive ​order to create ​a board that would decide which grants would be funded ​by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the news outlet said, citing two administration officials familiar with the meeting.

The board would include NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya and Vought, the ​director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, ‌and would be required to reach unanimous decisions ​on grant awards, the report said.