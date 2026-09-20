Home / World News / Trump seeks to bring US health-research funding under his control

Trump seeks to bring US health-research funding under his control

Trump has directed budget chief Russ Vought to draft an order creating a board that would decide which NIH research grants receive funding

Donald Trump,Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
US ​President Donald Trump is seeking to bring a major part of national funding for health research under the control of his political appointees, Politico reported on Saturday.
 
Trump has directed his budget director, ‌Russ Vought, to draft an executive ​order to create ​a board that would decide which grants would be funded ​by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the news outlet said, citing two administration officials familiar with the meeting.
 
The board would include NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya and Vought, the ​director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, ‌and would be required to reach unanimous decisions ​on grant awards, the report said.
 
The proposed arrangement would give Vought a direct role in determining how the health research agency distributes its ‌congressionally-appropriated money, the report ​added.
 
The Office of Management ‌and Budget, the White House and the Health and ‌Human Services Department that oversees the NIH did not immediately ​respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.
 
The reported move comes amid ​mounting criticism of the US government's research funding cuts, undertaken last year to target federal spending ‌at major universities, resulting in the freezing or cancellation ofgrants ‌at numerous institutions. 
 
The Trump administration says these cuts are necessary to ensure the government funds only solid science and to reverse years of misguided priorities.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US renews West Asia travel alert, warns Iran conflict may escalate rapidly

Pfizer to share higher overseas drug revenue with US health agency

Paramount settlement talks include plan to keep company in California

Companies avoid selling long-term bonds investors are clamoring for

Strait of Hormuz oil shipments hit six-month high, says US commander

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationTrump administration

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Next Story