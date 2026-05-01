Trump signals openness to reducing US troops in Spain, Italy amid tensions

By Kate Sullivan

President Donald Trump indicated he was open to drawing down American military personnel from other NATO members a day after saying he was reviewing US troop levels in Germany.

Asked if he was considering pulling troops from Spain and Italy as well, Trump responded, “Yeah, probably.” The president raised concerns about those countries’ willingness to help the US in its war against Iran.

“Look, why shouldn’t I? Italy has not been of any help to us, and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

“We help them with Ukraine,” he added. Trump has repeatedly argued that Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour is primarily a European concern.

Spain has emerged as one of Europe’s most outspoken critics of Trump and the Iran war. The country has barred the use of its airspace and the two US bases on its territory for operations supporting the strikes on Iran, angering Washington. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had cultivated close ties with Trump, has navigated a falling-out with the American leader, who attacked her verbally after she defended Pope Leo XIV against Trump’s broadsides. Trump’s comments were the latest in his attacks on European allies for not doing enough to pay for their own defence and support the US war in Iran.