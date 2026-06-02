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Trump signs order amending tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper imports

The order also allows foreign companies to qualify for a 10% tariff if 'their capital equipment includes at least 85% aluminum by weight'

US President Donald Trump signs executive orders
The proclamation lowers tariffs on some agricultural equipment from 25 per cent to 15 per cent
Reuters LOS ANGELES
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 8:34 AM IST
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US President Donald Trump on Monday signed a proclamation amending tariffs on some copper, aluminum and iron imports, the White House said.
 
The proclamation lowers tariffs on some agricultural equipment from 25 per cent to 15 per cent. 
It makes mobile industrial equipment, such as bulldozers and forklifts, subject to a 15 per cent tariff "when imported from trade deal countries that are entitled to such treatment," the White House said in a statement. 
The order also allows foreign companies to qualify for a 10 per cent tariff if "their capital equipment includes at least 85 per cent US melted and poured or smelted and cast steel or aluminum by weight." 
The changes will last until December 31, 2027, "to spur near-term investments that will rebuild the Nation’s industrial base," the White House said. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
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Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffsUS tariffs

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 8:33 AM IST

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