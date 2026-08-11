Trump signs order to narrow childhood vaccine schedule, split MMR shot

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to overhaul the country’s childhood vaccination policy, including reducing the number of vaccines recommended for all children and separating the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine into three shots, Reuters reported.

"Effective immediately, my administration is recognising gold-standard childhood vaccine recommendations for only 11 core vaccinations against the most serious and dangerous diseases, along with the MMR, which hopefully will be split up,” Trump said at a White House signing ceremony.

Under the revised approach, vaccines would be divided into three categories: those recommended for all children, those aimed at high-risk groups and those subject to individual discussions between doctors and parents. The administration has sought to reduce universal recommendations from around 18 vaccines to 11.

The change would affect vaccines including those for hepatitis A and B, influenza and Covid-19 , which would no longer be routinely recommended for every child under the new framework. A major flashpoint is the Trump administration's push to break up the combined MMR vaccine. Trump has repeatedly questioned whether giving vaccines together carries health risks, despite no established evidence that separating them provides a safety benefit. Separate measles, mumps and rubella vaccines are also not currently widely available in the US, raising questions over how the policy could be implemented. Order faces opposition Medical groups and public health experts have rejected the changes , saying there is no new scientific evidence to justify altering the established schedule.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has maintained that the existing vaccination schedule is safe and effective, while Republican Senator and physician Bill Cassidy criticised Trump's order and warned that vaccines do not cause autism. The issue is particularly sensitive as the US faces a major measles resurgence. Public health experts cited by Reuters say spacing out vaccines could leave children unprotected for longer and create additional appointments, increasing the chances of delayed or missed doses. According to the Reuters report, physicians have roundly rejected the action, saying no new science warranted a change, and that the US schedule reflects decades of evidence and the specific health needs of Americans, rejecting the comparison to other countries. They claimed fewer recommended shots will leave more children exposed to preventable diseases.