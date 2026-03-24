Trump speaks to Modi, discusses need to keep Strait of Hormuz open

Later, in a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had received a call from Trump and had a “useful exchange of views” on the situation in West Asia.

“Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” he said.

On Monday, Trump said in a social media post that Washington had held “very good and productive” talks with Iran, as he ordered a five-day pause in military action planned against Iranian energy infrastructure. However, Iranian officials and state media denied being engaged in any “direct or indirect” negotiations with the United States, and portrayed the development a result of Iran's "firm warning" to the US.