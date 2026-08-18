Trump threatens Oman as it works with Iran on Strait of Hormuz deal

US President Donald Trump has again threatened Oman as Iran says it is working with the Gulf Arab country on a plan to manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the 60-day negotiating period to find a peace deal between the US and Iran is expiring, with no word of an extension and both sides seemingly as far apart as they were at the start.

Finalising deal with Oman on Strait of Hormuz: Iran

Iran said it has reached an agreement with Oman over a plan for ships to transit the Strait of Hormuz, which runs between the two countries, and they are now working to finalise details for a joint statement.

Iran foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told reporters in Tehran that "an understanding has been reached regarding the map of the transit route." He did not elaborate, but details that have previously emerged suggest the deal would reopen the strait with ships entering through a route close to Iran and exiting through a route close to Oman. Ships would transit without paying fees or tolls during an interim period. The US has sought an acceptable deal on opening the strait before ending its blockade of Iranian ports. Iran effectively closed the strait -- through which roughly one-fifth of the world's traded oil supplies passed before the war -- after Israel and the US attacked the country on Feb 28.

Trump says US will bomb Oman if it gets in way Trump told Fox News reporter Trey Yingst that the US would bomb Oman if it "gets in the way", using an expletive for emphasis. Fox News did not provide audio of the interview. This is not the first time that Trump has threatened Oman. In May, he told reporters during a Cabinet meeting that "Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we will have to blow them up." Trump also said the expiration of the 60-day deadline on talks to end the war was irrelevant and said there was no timeline, Yingst said. Trump said the US has a back channel for talks with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Yingst added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants Iran and the US to resume peace negotiations, saying there is no military solution to the conflict, according to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. Dujarric said the UN chief also thinks the countries need to "lower the rhetoric that we've been hearing in recent days." Houthi rebels say they attacked boats in Red Sea Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed that they attacked a ship and four military boats on Monday in the Red Sea off the Yemeni city of Mokha, near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The rebels fired a number of ballistic missiles at the vessels, resulting in the capsizing and burning of the boats, Yahya Saree, a military spokesperson for the Houthis, said in a statement.