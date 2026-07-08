Trump threatens to strike Iran's civilian infra, take over Kharg island

Trump threatens to strike Iran's civilian infrastructure Ankara, Jul 8 (AP) US President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to strike Iran's civilian infrastructure and to seize Kharg Island, with its oil infrastructure, as his ceasefire with Tehran appeared to be in tatters.

Trump made the threats after announcing that the US was preparing for a second night of strikes against Iran after Iranian attacks on American military sites in the Gulf.

If the US has to, Trump said, it will take out Iran's electric plants and desalinisation plants. He said Tuesday's strikes included attacks on Kharg Island but not its oil facilities.