Trump to discuss AI with Xi but wants to 'leave it exactly where it is'

US President Donald Trump said artificial intelligence will be a "big topic of discussion" when he meets with Chinese President Xi ‌Jinping on Thursday, but ​said both ​leaders wanted to leave things ​as they are.

"A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big ​topic of discussion, but I ‌want to leave it exactly where it ​is," Trump wrote in a social media post, using his preferred term ‌for artificial intelligence.

"That ​is China's ‌position also. Our guardrail is ‌the DOJ!" Trump said, referring to the ​Department of Justice.

Trump said last week that the United ​States already has guardrails in place to regulate and ‌prosecute AI companies, appearing to play down ‌concerns expressed by industry leaders about misuse of artificial intelligence harming people.