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Trump to discuss AI with Xi but wants to 'leave it exactly where it is'

"A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big ​topic of discussion, but I ‌want to leave it exactly where it ​is," Trump wrote in a social media post,

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US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 6:02 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump said artificial intelligence will be a "big topic of discussion" when he meets with Chinese President Xi ‌Jinping on Thursday, but ​said both ​leaders wanted to leave things ​as they are. 
"A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big ​topic of discussion, but I ‌want to leave it exactly where it ​is," Trump wrote in a social media post, using his preferred term ‌for artificial intelligence.
 "That ​is China's ‌position also. Our guardrail is ‌the DOJ!" Trump said, referring to the ​Department of Justice.
 Trump said last week that the United ​States already has guardrails in place to regulate and ‌prosecute AI companies, appearing to play down ‌concerns expressed by industry leaders about misuse of artificial intelligence harming people.
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Topics :Donald TrumpXi Jinpingartifical intelligence

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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