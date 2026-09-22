Trump TV launched: What is the White House's new 24/7 streaming platform?

The White House on Monday (local time) launched ‘Trump TV’, a 24/7 streaming platform featuring past speeches by US President Donald Trump, administration announcements and updates, providing viewers with a platform for presidential content.

What is Trump TV?

Trump’s dispute with US media

The development comes amid an escalating confrontation between the Trump administration and major US news organisations over press access and coverage of the president.

The launch came as Trump’s administration faced a dispute with CNN, MS NOW and Politico after blocking their journalists from the White House. The three organisations filed a federal lawsuit on Monday, seeking to restore access and arguing that the restrictions violate their First Amendment rights. A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The restrictions were enforced last week, when reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico were turned away from the White House and had their press credentials disabled or confiscated. Trump accused the outlets of publishing what he called ‘fake news’. He said the decision was based on cumulative stories over the last two years and warned that other outlets could also face restrictions.