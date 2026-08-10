Trump may drop Iran nuclear deal demand if Hormuz reopens: Report

US President Donald Trump could be willing to move away from his demand for a new nuclear agreement with Iran if Tehran fully reopens the Strait of Hormuz , according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The news report said that for weeks, Trump has been looking for a way to declare an end to the Iran conflict without a formal nuclear deal. US officials told the newspaper that the president had discussed with senior aides the possibility of treating the reopening of the key waterway as enough to claim victory.

However, Iran’s latest demands have made such an exit more difficult.

Iran sets tough conditions for reopening Strait Iran has demanded billions of dollars in US payments, the withdrawal of American forces from the region and an end to the US naval blockade, among other conditions, for allowing commercial traffic to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials have also demanded an end to sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets and compensation for war losses. Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the US would have to permanently end the war, withdraw its forces, lift the naval blockade and stop military action against Iran and its regional allies before Tehran would reopen the waterway, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.

Strait of Hormuz gives Iran leverage The waterway has become a major bargaining tool for Tehran. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz after the war began in February, disrupting commercial shipping and putting pressure on global oil markets. Trump has repeatedly said the strait was open or close to being fully operational. However, those claims have not been followed by a sustained return of normal shipping. The situation has also raised concerns for the US administration as the midterm elections approach. Gasoline prices remain higher than before the war, increasing pressure on Trump to show that the conflict has ended and energy supplies are secure, the news report said.

Trump signals he wants an exit Trump has recently suggested that the US has already achieved its main military goals in Iran. He has also claimed that a deal was close, while warning that Washington could launch a much larger military operation if necessary. On Friday, Trump shared a social media post suggesting that he had already won the Iran war, despite the absence of a nuclear agreement. Vice President JD Vance said the US would continue pressuring Tehran to make long-term changes but indicated that Washington could maintain the current approach if Iran did not agree.

“We’re in the middle of the game,” Vance told Fox News. A White House official said the US had completed its military objectives and that Trump's priority was now to ensure the safe movement of energy through the Strait of Hormuz. The official added that military options would remain available if Iran attacked ships, the news report said. Nuclear deal may take a back seat Trump has privately told aides that Iran may not be able to quickly restart its nuclear programme after the US destroyed three major nuclear sites last year, according to US officials cited by the report.

He has also argued that US intelligence would detect any attempt by Iran to rebuild those facilities or secretly develop a nuclear weapon. If Iran keeps its nuclear programme under control and restores normal traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump could allow the current ceasefire to continue indefinitely, the officials said. Washington could also lift its military blockade of Iranian ports. Money remains a major obstacle. Iran wants billions of dollars in war reparations and the release of frozen assets. Trump has said US taxpayers will not pay Iran, but an agreement could still involve the release of some Iranian assets under conditions.