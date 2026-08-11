Trump says US has '100%' control of Hormuz as Iran demands war reparations

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the US Navy now has “100 per cent" control of the Strait of Hormuz after clearing mines from the key waterway, as tensions with Iran remain high over conditions for reopening the route.

Trump’s latest remarks came as Tehran demanded compensation for war damage and other concessions before agreeing to fully restore shipping through the strait.

Trump says US has full control of Hormuz

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump said the US Navy had cleared the Strait of Hormuz of mines and was now in complete control of the waterway.

“It’s open now,” Trump said, adding that the US was “the only one that has control of the Strait of Hormuz right now". He described the US military position as a “steel wall” and said occasional Iranian attempts to place mines had not affected Washington’s control. “They will, on occasion, drop a mine, and we find the mine,” Trump said. ALSO READ: Hopes for Strait of Hormuz deal fade as Trump demands Iranian reparations The US has maintained a naval blockade of Iranian ports since mid-April. However, Iran has maintained that the strait will not be fully reopened unless Washington meets several of its demands. Tehran has also been holding discussions with Oman over arrangements for shipping through the waterway, but Iranian officials have indicated that these talks would not amount to a complete reopening.

Iran sets conditions for reopening strait Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, outlined Tehran’s conditions on August 8. Iran wants the US to lift its naval blockade and sanctions, withdraw American forces from the region, pay compensation for war-related damage and release frozen Iranian assets. The council has also demanded an end to US attacks on Iran’s regional allies. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy routes. Before the conflict, about one-fifth of global oil supplies passed through the waterway. Trump demands Iran pay compensation Trump responded to Iran’s demand for war reparations by proposing that Tehran should instead compensate the US.

In a Truth Social post early Tuesday, Trump said Iran’s demand had given him “an interesting idea”. He said that Iran should pay for Americans killed or injured in roadside bombings and other attacks that Washington has linked to Tehran. He also said compensation should cover Iranian protesters who, according to Trump, have been killed by the Iranian regime over the past five decades. “We're going to ask for money for the damage they've done over a 50-year period,” Trump said at the White House. He said the proposed payments would cover deaths among civilian protesters as well as US forces in the region. “So if there's damages to be paid, I think Iran should pay those damages,” Trump said.

Iran pushes back on US sanctions Iran has also rejected US claims that sanctions are putting its economy under severe pressure. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei responded on Tuesday to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s statement that American sanctions were “suffocating” Iran. Baqaei said Washington turns to sanctions when diplomatic efforts fail and then increases them when they do not produce the desired result. ALSO READ: Trump may drop Iran nuclear deal demand if Hormuz reopens: Report He described the approach as less of a “policy” and more of a “compulsive addiction.” Hormuz standoff keeps shipping under pressure The disagreement has left the two sides taking sharply different positions on the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington sees its naval presence as a way to ensure access to the waterway, while Tehran considers the US military presence and blockade the main barriers to restoring normal shipping. Iran has repeatedly said it will not reopen the strait as long as the US continues its blockade of Iranian ports. The uncertainty has kept tanker traffic through the waterway below normal levels, adding to concerns in global energy markets. Oil prices climbed on Monday as tensions between Washington and Tehran increased, reversing some of the decline seen last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery rose about 5 per cent to settle near $82.13 a barrel. Brent crude also gained around 5 per cent, reaching about $87.72 a barrel.