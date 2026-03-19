Trump warns to 'blow up' South Pars gas field if Iran attacks Qatar

Hours after Israel struck Iran’s South Pars Gas Field, US President Donald Trump said that Washington "knew nothing" about the attack and that "no more attacks will be made" on the site by Israel.

However, he warned that the US will "massively blow up the entirety" of the facility if Iran escalates by targeting Qatar again.

In a statement, Trump said only "a relatively small section" of the South Pars field was hit in the Israeli strike. He added that Qatar was "in no way, shape, or form, involved", nor had prior knowledge of it.

He said Iran had responded to the strike by attacking part of Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, calling the move "unjustifiable and unfair".

ALSO READ: UAE gas field set ablaze as Iranian strikes squeeze energy supplies "Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar's LNG Gas facility," he said. He warned that any further escalation from Iran towards Qatar would draw a strong US response. "I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long-term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar's LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so," Trump added.