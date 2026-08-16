Trump weighs more economic pressure on Iran: What are his options?

US President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to hit Iran hard economically, a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said ??that Washington would impose measures on Tehran that have "never been seen" as soon as next ​week.

The United States, United Nations and European Union have applied sanctions, implemented trade embargoes and frozen assets since the late 1970s over Iran's nuclear programme, human rights violations and support for militant groups.

Since the Iran war began in February, ??Washington has levied additional maritime, energy and financial sanctions and started a naval blockade.

Data from the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) shows the agency has imposed sanctions on more than 1,000 people, vessels and aircraft since Trump began his second term.

Recent measures have targeted Iran's shadow oil fleet; shipping insurers; entities and people enabling Iran's acquisition of weapons; and digital exchanges, freezing an estimated $500 billion in ‌Iran-linked cryptocurrency. Experts say the Trump administration also can try these options: Sanctions on chinese 'teapot' refiners Chinese independent ​refineries known as "teapots" account for a quarter of Chinese refinery capacity. ​They operate with narrow and sometimes negative profit margins. China buys more than 80% of Iran's shipped oil, according to 2025 data from analytics firm Kpler. Independent refiners absorb much of ​this trade, exposing them to so-called secondary measures that penalize entities helping a primary sanctions target.

Past US sanctions have deterred larger independent refiners from buying Iranian oil. But the independent refineries are somewhat immune since they have little exposure to the US financial system, sanctions experts say. Sanctions on chinese banks OFAC has imposed secondary sanctions on smaller China- and Hong Kong-based entities accused of processing billions of dollars in Iranian oil and helping to fund weapons procurement. Treasury has warned two larger Chinese banks they could face secondary sanctions if Iranian funds were found moving through their ​systems, but has stopped short of designating them. Hitting those two banks, which US officials have not publicly identified, or imposing other sanctions could have a chilling effect on bigger financial institutions, sanctions experts said, ‌although they warned it could also trigger retaliatory actions by Beijing.

Trump administration officials have sought to play down tensions between Washington and Beijing ahead of an expected meeting ​between Trump and President Xi Jinping later this year. They worry that China could curtail exports of critical minerals that are essential to advanced technology production at a time when the US and Western allies are still trying to develop their own supplies. 'Whack-a-mole' The United States could continue targeting Iranian individuals and entities, as well as others in China and the Gulf, that are helping Tehran evade sanctions to collect revenues ‌for its war effort. Treasury recently issued sanctions against firms that are springing up ​to facilitate Iran's trading of oil revenue for imports. But such measures amount ‌to a "whack-a-mole" approach that has not altered Iran's behavior, said Brett Erickson, managing principal of Obsidian Risk Advisors, noting that Tehran simply creates new entities to replace them.

Miad Maleki, a ‌sanctions ??expert with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said Bessent was likely signaling a sharpened enforcement push against oil shippers, purchasers and currency exchangers who help Iran pay for its ​imports. Further aviation sanctions were also possible, aimed at degrading Iran's ability to move trade now that the US has blockaded shipping via the Strait of Hormuz, he added. Land blockade Some US and Israeli officials have floated the prospect of a land blockade, which would require assistance from ​Iran's neighbors: Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Trump administration has varying degrees of closeness with all those countries except Afghanistan, but that border is mountainous and extremely difficult to patrol anyway.