Trump, Xi agree Strait of Hormuz must reopen to restore energy flows

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart were in agreement that the Strait of Hormuz needs to be opened to support global energy needs, according to a readout of their Thursday meeting by a White House official.

Xi also opposed any implementation of tolls on vessels crossing the strait, which effectively has closed since the start of the US and Israel war against Iran.

Xi expressed interest in China purchasing more US oil to reduce future Chinese dependence on Gulf oil, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The leaders also discussed further stemming the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals into the U.S. and increasing Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products.