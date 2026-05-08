TSMC posts 17.5% jump in sales on sustained AI buildout momentum

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co reported a 17.5 per cent increase in its sales, highlighting sustained spending by hyperscalers bankrolling the AI boom.Sales in April rose to NT$410.7 billion ($13.1 billion). Analysts on average are expecting TSMC’s June-quarter revenue to grow 35 per cent. The Taiwanese company has become an essential player in the global AI industry by makingcutting-edge semiconductors for the likes of Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. That’s as Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Microsoft Corp said they are setting aside $725 billion for AI this year, significantly more than previously anticipated.TSMC has remained bullish on global AI chip demand.In April, TSMC raised its full-year sales guidance and said its capital spending should trend toward the upper end of an existing forecast range of as much as $56 billion, conveying confidence in the year’s economic outlook. It is also exposed to a plateauing smartphone and consumer electronics market, where soaring memory chip costs are forcing brands to hike prices.Sony on Friday said it would spend up to 500 billion yen buying back up to 230 million shares. Also, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation are planning to form a joint venture to build next-generation image sensors.Sony will be the controlling shareholder and set up production lines in its newly constructed fab in Kumamoto Prefecture, according to a joint statement.Meanwhile, the group’s shares pared losses ​and were up 1 per cent in Tokyo. Investors are also fretting about the impact of a memory-chip price surge and disruption to supply chains from ‌the Iran war on margins at electronics manufacturers including Sony and peer Nintendo, which also reports on Friday.Sony forecast annual sales at its gaming business would fall 6 per cent to 4.42 trillion yen ($28 billion) due to lower hardware sales as its PlayStation 5 ages and as the industry grapples with a surge in memory chip prices.The Japanese company, however, ‌said it expects gaming profit to rise 30 per cent due to higher ​first-party software sales and the absence of an ​impairment loss it recorded a year earlier.