Tuesday deadline for Iran deal is final, no extension, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the deadline he has set for Iran to reach a deal by Tuesday is final, warning of consequences if an agreement is not reached.

Trump, earlier in a post on social media, had said his final deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was set for “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time.”

Speaking at a White House Easter event, Trump said Iran had made a proposal but indicated it fell short of expectations.

“They made a proposal, and it's a significant proposal. It's a significant step. It's not good enough,” he said. Iran, on the other hand, said it has submitted its response to a US-backed proposal to end the ongoing conflict, with the communication routed through Pakistan, according to a report by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

Tehran said it does not accept a temporary ceasefire, instead stressing the “need for a permanent end to the war while respecting Iran’s considerations,” IRNA reported. Trump, however, further said that the conflict “could end very quickly” if Iran complies with US demands, saying that negotiations appeared to be taking place “in good faith.” ‘They will pay a big price’: Trump Trump said he was “upset” with Iran and warned that the country would face serious repercussions. “They will pay a big price,” he said, without elaborating on specific actions. 'I'd take the oil, make money': Trump In comments on Iran’s oil reserves, Trump said, “Because it’s there for the taking, there’s not a thing they can do about it.”

He added, “If it were up to me, I’d take the oil, I’d keep the oil, I would make plenty of money,” while also saying he would “take care of the people of Iran.” Trump also said the US was “obliterating” Iran but expressed reluctance over the situation. “And I hate to do it...but we’re obliterating it and they just don’t want to say uncle,” he said. “They don’t want to cry uncle, but they will, and if they don’t, they’ll have no bridges, they’ll have no power plants, they’ll have no anything,” Trump added. Americans opposing the Iran war are ‘foolish’ Responding to a question about Americans opposed to the war, Trump said, “They’re foolish.”