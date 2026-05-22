Tulsi Gabbard resigns as Trump's top US intelligence official: Report

Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her job as President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence, Fox News Digital reported on Friday, citing her resignation letter.

Gabbard advised Trump of her intention to step down during an Oval Office meeting on Friday, the news outlet reported. The resignation is effective June 30, it said.

In her resignation letter, Gabbard told Trump she was "deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half," Fox News Digital reported.

She cited her husband's recent diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer, it said.