Turkish Airlines plane tyre catches fire at Kathmandu airport, all safe

A Turkish Airlines aircraft's tyres caught fire while landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on early Monday morning. Police confirmed that all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated.

The flight en route from Istanbul to Kathmandu caught fire on the right tyres while landing, triggering the evacuation and rescue of all the passengers.

"The aircraft with call sign TK726 was en route to Kathmandu from Istanbul, and the tyre had caught fire while landing. Using the fire engine, it has been contained. All the passengers are safely evacuated," SP Rajkumar Silawal from the airport security told ANI in a telephonic conversation.

As per the official, there were a total of 278 passengers and 11 crew members on the flight. The passengers also included some United Nations officials. In a video circulating on social media, fire is seen on the right landing gear of the aircraft, sending a thick plume of grey smoke. Passengers on board the aircraft were evacuated using the emergency doors. No official statement or announcement has been made by the airport or the airline company over the incident. Also, the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Turkish Airlines has been involved in similar incidents at Tribhuvan International Airport.