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Turkiye detains 9 over attack outside Israeli Consulate in Istanbul

Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said one of the assailants had links to a group that he said "exploits religion," without naming the organisation

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AP Istanbul
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 9:03 PM IST
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Turkish authorities have detained nine people as part of an investigation into an attack on police outside a building housing the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul that left one assailant dead, Turkiye's state-run news agency reported Wednesday.

Two other assailants were wounded and captured during Tuesday's shootout in the city's financial and business district, while two police officers sustained slight injuries, officials said.

Israel had withdrawn its diplomats from Turkiye over security concerns and deteriorating relations with Ankara shortly after the start of the war in Gaza, and officials said the consulate was closed at the time of the attack.

Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said one of the assailants had links to a group that he said "exploits religion," without naming the organisation.

The Islamic State group has carried out deadly attacks in Turkiye in the past.

Anadolu Agency reported that security forces detained nine suspects in operations conducted in Istanbul as well as in the provinces of Konya and Kocaeli. They were being questioned along with the two injured assailants, the agency reported, without providing further details.

Cifti said the attackers had travelled from the city of Izmit, in Kocaeli province, in a rented car. The two wounded assailants are brothers, identified as Onur C. and Enes C. The first has a criminal record related to drugs.

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the attack and praised the Turkish authorities for preventing further violence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 9:02 PM IST

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