Two American Airlines aircraft clipped each other's wings while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday evening (local time), with no injuries reported.

American Airlines Flight 638 clipped the wing of American Airlines Flight 2152 shortly after 5 pm local time on November 27, while both aircraft were taxiing for departure, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, as reported by CBS News.

Following the incident, both aircraft returned to their respective gates and were taken out of service for inspection by the airline's maintenance team.

In a statement provided to CBS News, American Airlines said, "Both planes returned to their gates and were removed from service for inspection by our maintenance team."

The FAA and American Airlines confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said its fire and rescue personnel responded to both aircraft following the contact. It also confirmed that the incident did not cause disruptions to other flight operations at the airport. Flight 638 was scheduled to travel to Dallas, while Flight 2152 was bound for Chicago. American Airlines said passengers travelling on both flights would be accommodated on replacement aircraft and depart for their destinations later on Friday evening. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident, according to the New York Post. The incident comes amid a series of aviation disruptions at major US airports during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period.