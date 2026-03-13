Two gas tankers said to be sailing to India through Strait of Hormuz
Iran permits two Indian-flagged LPG carriers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, offering limited relief to India's cooking gas supply concerns
Iran permits two Indian-flagged LPG carriers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, offering limited relief to India's cooking gas supply concerns
Iran has allowed two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter, a move that could help ease some of the cooking gas crisis in the country.
Separately, a crude tanker is expected to arrive in India on Saturday carrying Saudi Arabian oil after sailing through the Strait around March 1, according to two of the sources and data from Lloyd's List Intelligence.
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First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 10:48 PM IST