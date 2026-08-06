Two Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon amid rising tensions despite truce

The Israeli military said Thursday that two of its soldiers were killed in combat in southern Lebanon in the first Israeli deaths since the implementation of a shaky truce between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in June.

Four other soldiers were wounded, the military said. The deaths had been reported by Israeli media a day earlier.

The Israeli army launched strikes Wednesday in southern Lebanon in response to what it described as Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire and issued a call for residents of the village of Mansouri to flee - the first such warning Israel has issued in Lebanon for weeks.