Two killed, four injured in shooting near Toronto street festival

A shooting near a Toronto street festival killed two people and wounded four others on Saturday, prompting police to warn of an active shooter before later saying the scene was secure.

Toronto police said six people were found with gunshot wounds after the shooting near St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, where the Salsa on St. Clair festival was underway.

Officers initially urged the public to avoid the area while they responded. Police later said the scene had been secured but cautioned that a suspect or suspects had not been apprehended.

A large police presence remained in the area near Salsa in Toronto, a Latino-themed cultural celebration.