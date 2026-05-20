Two supertankers exit Strait of Hormuz with 6 million barrels of crude oil

Two supertankers exited the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday while another is making its way out, after waiting in the Gulf for more than two months with 6 million barrels of West Asia crude oil onboard, shipping data on LSEG and Kpler showed.

The ships are among a handful of supertankers exiting the Gulf this month via a transit route that Iran has ordered ships to use.

The US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28, has severely curtailed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, through which around one fifth of the world's supply of oil and energy normally flows.

South Korean-flagged Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Universal Winner, carrying 2 million barrels of Kuwaiti crude loaded on March 4, is exiting the strait following the departure of two Chinese tankers on Wednesday, the data showed. Kpler data showed the tanker is heading to Ulsan, where the country's largest refiner SK Energy is located, to discharge its cargo on June 9. SK Energy declined to comment. A spokesperson for HMM, the owner and manager of the VLCC, could not be immediately reached for comment. Chinese tankers Chinese-flagged VLCC Yuan Gui Yang loaded 2 million barrels of Iraqi Basrah crude on February 27, a day before the US-Israeli war on Iran started, the data showed.

The vessel, chartered by Unipec, the trading arm of Asia's largest refiner Sinopec, which exited the strait earlier on Wednesday, is expected to reach Shuidong Port near Maoming city in southern Guangdong province on June 4 to discharge its cargo, according to the data. Hong Kong-flagged VLCC Ocean Lily loaded 1 million barrels each of Qatari al-Shaheen and Iraqi Basrah crude between late February and early March, the data showed. The vessel, owned by Chinese major Sinochem, is expected to reach Quanzhou Port in eastern Fujian province on June 5 to discharge its cargo. Sinopec, Sinochem and Cosco Shipping, which own and manage Yuan Gui Yang, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.