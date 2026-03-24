UAE air defences engage 7 ballistic missiles, 16 UAVs launched from Iran

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems successfully intercepted a significant barrage of projectiles launched from Iran on Monday, amid escalating regional tensions.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Ministry confirmed the scale of the latest engagement. "The UAE air defence systems engaged 7 ballistic missiles and 16 UAVs launched from Iran," the official statement read.

This latest interception adds to the staggering volume of fire directed at the country since the beginning of hostilities. The Ministry detailed the cumulative impact of the conflict, stating, "Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 352 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1789 UAVs."

The ongoing military operations have resulted in a rising human toll, with the Ministry reporting casualties among both service members and the public. "These attacks resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, the deaths of 6 civilians, and injuries to 161 people ranging from minor to severe," the statement noted. Despite the persistent threat, the United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining national stability and repelling further incursions. The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it "remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities."