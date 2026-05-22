UAE joins Saudi, Qatar in urging Trump not to restart Iran attacks

The United Arab Emirates has intensified efforts in recent days to push for an end to the Iran war, joining Saudi Arabia and Qatar in urging US President Donald Trump to give negotiations a chance, according to people familiar with the matter.

The discussions were prompted by fears among Gulf states that any retaliation from Tehran, if hostilities resume, could plunge regional economies into chaos, the people said. In separate calls with Trump, leaders of the three US allies argued that military action would not achieve Washington’s long-standing objectives with Iran, the people added, asking not to be identified discussing sensitive matters.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Abu Dhabi’s stance marks a shift for a country that has borne the brunt of Iranian attacks and has historically adopted a more hawkish approach towards Tehran than some of its neighbours. The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar differ over the nature of a potential diplomatic agreement with Iran and how hardline the US should be in negotiations, the people said. However, their outreach to Trump underscores a shared concern over a repeat of the situation between late February — when Israel and the US launched attacks on Iran — and the ceasefire reached in early April.

Iran and Tehran-backed militant groups in Iraq retaliated by launching thousands of drones and missiles across the Gulf, killing scores of people and causing billions of dollars in damage to ports and energy infrastructure. “The Gulf Arab states saw their worst fears come true,” said Dina Esfandiary, an analyst at Bloomberg Economics. “They were caught in the middle of a US-Iran war and suffered much of the fallout. They now face the prospect of renewed confrontation if the ceasefire cannot be translated into a permanent deal, with their image as stable regional havens at risk.” The UAE was frustrated when Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states refused to respond collectively with force against Iran to deter its attacks, Bloomberg News had earlier reported. Abu Dhabi carried out limited strikes on Iran in coordination with the US and Israel, while Saudi Arabia took similar action separately, according to people familiar with the matter.

Iran and the US agreed to a truce on April 8 and are currently exchanging messages through Pakistan regarding a possible peace deal. Both sides have said they are prepared to resume hostilities and have shown little sign of compromise. Even so, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that there had been “slight progress” in negotiations, while Iranian media also reported signs of movement. Pakistan army chief Asim Munir was scheduled to visit Iran the same day, potentially indicating that the sides are moving closer to an agreement. The UAE’s frustration with fellow Arab states culminated in its surprise decision in late April to leave OPEC, the oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia. However, ties among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members have improved since then. The GCC comprises the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

“The UAE continues its close coordination and consultation with member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, alongside regional and international partners,” the foreign ministry said in a statement to Bloomberg on Thursday. Plenty of Firepower On the same day, all GCC members except Oman sent a letter to a global shipping watchdog rejecting Iran’s attempts to permanently control maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran had effectively closed the waterway at the start of the conflict, disrupting oil and natural gas exports from several GCC states. Iran and its allies continue to possess significant military capabilities, despite Tehran’s armed forces being weakened and several senior leaders being assassinated during the conflict. The threat to Gulf countries was highlighted again on Sunday following a drone attack on a UAE nuclear power plant, which Abu Dhabi blamed on Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

A day later, Trump said he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, adding that they had persuaded him against striking Iran. Some Gulf leaders remain uncertain whether their appeals will ultimately be heeded and are concerned that Israel could still convince Trump to launch fresh attacks on Iran, one of the people said. Israel, which has deepened defence and security ties with the UAE since the conflict began, views Iran as an existential threat. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that additional strikes may be required to further weaken Iran’s military capabilities.

“There’s a 50-50 chance that we will reach an agreement” with Iran, Anwar Gargash, a senior adviser to the UAE president, said on Friday. “My worry is that the Iranians have always over-negotiated. I hope they don’t do that this time because the region does need a political solution. Round two of a military confrontation will only complicate things.” In a Bind Trump faces competing pressures. While he initially sought to dismantle Iran’s ballistic missile programme and even hinted at regime change, the conflict has already cost the US tens of billions of dollars. With energy prices surging because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the war is becoming increasingly unpopular domestically.

The US president has alternated between threatening large-scale airstrikes on Iran and suggesting that a peace agreement may be within reach. Saudi Arabia supports Pakistan-mediated negotiations and believes curbing Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes can only be achieved through diplomacy, some of the people said. The kingdom, along with the UAE, believes the US should focus on persuading Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while maintaining naval pressure on Iranian ports to force concessions from Tehran, the people added. Qatar also continues to support Pakistan-led mediation efforts, a Qatari diplomat said. Doha has consistently advocated de-escalation for the sake of regional stability and the welfare of its people, the diplomat added.