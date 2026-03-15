UAE reports new missile attack after Iran warns 3 major ports to evacuate

The United Arab Emirates reported a new missile attack Sunday morning, a day after Iran called for the evacuation of three major UAE ports, threatening for the first time a neighbouring country's non-US assets.

Tehran accused the United States of using "ports, docks and hideouts" in the UAE to launch strikes on Kharg Island, home to the main terminal handling Iran's oil exports, without providing evidence, as the war showed no signs of ending.

US President Donald Trump said he hoped allies would send warships to secure the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes have deepened Lebanon's humanitarian crisis, with about 800 people killed and more than 850,000 displaced.

Here is the latest: Emirati adviser slams Iran's claim that Kharg strikes were launched from the UAE "This reflects a confused policy that missed the point, lost its direction, and lacked wisdom," Anwar Gargash, adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates, wrote on social media late Saturday. Gargash was referring to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's comments in which he accused the US of using the UAE as a base for its attacks on Iran's Kharg Island. Iran accuses the enemy of attacking neighbouring countries to pin the blame on Tehran Iran's joint military command accused in a statement Sunday "the enemy" of using copycat Iranian drones to attack neighbouring countries and pin the blame on Tehran, state media reported.

Tehran usually uses "the enemy" as a reference to the United States and Israel. The statement said copies of Iran's Shahed-136 drone, known as LUCAS, were used to hit "irrelevant targets in the regional states," including attacks on Turkey, Iraq and Kuwait. No evidence was provided. The military command also said Iran openly shares its targets, which it describes as US and Israeli interests, and urged trust and cooperation from regional countries. UAE reports missile attack The United Arab Emirates reported a missile attack on Sunday morning. Authorities urged residents to remain in safe locations. The US identifies 6 killed in a military aircraft crash The US Department of Defence on Saturday identified six service members who died when the military refuelling aircraft they were aboard crashed on Thursday while supporting operations against Iran.