UAE's Nusseibeh vows independence, dialogue with Iran if elected UN chief

By Abeer Abu Omar

United Arab Emirates Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh, who is vying to become secretary general of the United Nations, pledged to be fully independent and continue dialogue if elected to the top position at the organization.

A former UAE ambassador to the UN, Nusseibeh vowed to act as a voice for international diplomacy and the rule of law, principles she said would underpin her credibility.

“I would govern with only a commitment to the UN and its charter,” she said. “That is very clear in my mind,” Nusseibeh said in an interview.

The Emirati official is the seventh active candidate seeking to succeed Antonio Guterres, whose term as secretary general ends in December. She is positioning herself as a peacemaker, drawing on her credentials in a region that has been at the heart of armed conflict.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has criticized her bid, saying her nomination was intended to bolster Israel, which joined the US in attacking the Islamic Republic in February and triggering a conflict now in its eighth month. Nusseibeh said she would pursue a dialogue with Iran if selected, casting diplomacy as a route out of the turmoil that has engulfed the region. “I commit to engaging with Iran, like all member states, to advance peace and stability,” Nusseibeh said in response to Ghalibaf’s comments. There is no end in sight for the Iran war, with President Donald Trump suggesting that his forces in the Middle East could resume strikes on the Islamic Republic after the US midterm elections next month. The US has sent a third aircraft carrier strike group and 10,000 additional sailors and Marines toward the Persian Gulf.

If elected, the 48-year-old diplomat would become the 10th secretary general and first woman to lead the UN. Her candidacy would challenge another UN tradition: the informal rotation of the post among regions. Latin America and the Caribbean is considered next in line, though the convention isn’t binding. Nusseibeh maintained that her goal as secretary general would be achieving peace in the dozens of active conflicts around the world, naming Sudan as among the top priorities. “Sudan is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis,” she said. “The country is facing famine conditions — and not just Sudan, but also neighboring countries who are hosting refugees” and are “under this immense strain.”

Sudan has been engulfed in a civil war since 2023, when a power struggle between the army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces erupted into full-scale fighting, leaving tens of thousands dead and millions displaced. The conflict has become a proxy war drawing in regional and global powers. The UAE has faced allegations it has provided military support to the RSF, charges the UAE has repeatedly denied. “I would put the UN’s full political and practical support behind ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire and a credible and inclusive political process that reflects the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people,” she said.