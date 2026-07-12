UAE warns public of missile, drone attack as explosions heard in Qatar

The United States attacked Iran early Sunday morning over an Iranian attack on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran apparently responded with strikes targeting Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The new crossfire in the Persian Gulf comes after US President Donald Trump suggested an interim deal and ceasefire in the Iran war was "over." US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote online: "Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay." The United Arab Emirates warned the public Sunday of an incoming missile and drone attack as explosions could be heard in nearby Qatar. A missile alert sounded in Qatar shortly after the blasts.