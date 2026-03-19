Home / World News / UK, EU leaders say ready to 'contribute' for safe passage through Hormuz

UK, EU leaders say ready to 'contribute' for safe passage through Hormuz

The joint statement reflects growing concern that Iran's retaliatory attacks in response to US-Israeli bombardment threaten to stoke inflation and further disrupt global trade

Strait of Hormuz
Strait of Hormuz (Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 9:43 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined counterparts in Japan, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands in calling on Iran to stop attacks on energy sites and other civilian infrastructure and to end the shipping gridlock in the Strait of Hormuz.
 
“We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping,” the leaders said on Thursday in a joint statement issued by Starmer’s office. 
 
“Such interference with international shipping and the disruption of global energy supply chains constitute a threat to international peace and security,” they said.
 
The joint statement reflects growing concern that Iran’s retaliatory attacks in response to US-Israeli bombardment threaten to stoke inflation and further disrupt global trade. The Strait of Hormuz remains largely impassable as the war enters its 20th day. Major oil and gas facilities have sustained damage from Israeli and Iranian strikes, driving oil and gas prices higher and prompting US President Donald Trump to press for de-escalation.
 
In their statement, the leaders expressed “readiness” to “contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait,” and said they would add to a coordinated International Energy Agency release of strategic petroleum reserves by taking “other steps to stabilize energy markets, including working with certain producing nations to increase output.”
 
“Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law,” the leaders said. “The effects of Iran’s actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable.”
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

WTO reforms, e-commerce, investment facilitation to dominate MC14 talks

Iran strikes took out 17% LNG export capacity for 3-5 yrs: QatarEnergy CEO

ECB holds rates as West Asia conflict clouds growth, inflation outlook

US may lift sanctions on 140 mn barrels of Iranian oil on the seas: Bessent

Bank of England holds rates; gilts fall as markets raise hike bets

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionsFranceEuropean UnionBS Reads

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story