UK, France convene fresh summit of military planners on Hormuz reopening

By Joe Mayes

The UK and France will hold a fresh summit of military planners to discuss how the Strait of Hormuz can be kept open, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Emmanuel Macron continue a diplomatic push to restore free transit through the vital shipping route.

Planners from more than 30 countries will participate in the talks in a two-day conference in north London, which will “advance military plans to reopen the Strait, as soon as conditions permit, following a sustainable ceasefire agreement,” the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a statement.

Starmer and Macron have been leading efforts to coordinate a plan to keep the Strait open once the Iran war ends, though they’ve resisted US President Donald Trump’s request for allied nations to re-open the key shipping channel by force. Starmer and Macron hosted a summit on the issue in Paris last week, stressing the plan would be “strictly defensive in nature.”

“The task, today and tomorrow, is to translate the diplomatic consensus into a joint plan to safeguard freedom of navigation in the Strait and support a lasting ceasefire,” UK Defence Secretary John Healey said in the statement. “I am confident that, over the next two days, real progress can be made.” The Strait of Hormuz — through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas exports flowed before the war — remains closed to most commercial traffic for now, as it has been since just after the start of the war on Feb. 28.