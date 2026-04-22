UK inflation rises to 3.3% in March as Iran war impact begins to hit

British consumer price inflation rose to an annual rate of 3.3 per cent in March from 3.0 per cent in February, according to official figures published on Wednesday which showed the first impact on prices from the war in the West Asia.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected inflation to accelerate to 3.3 per cent, driven by a rise in petrol and other fuel costs during March.

Before the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28, the Bank of England said Britain's inflation rate - the highest among the Group of Seven economies for much of the last four years - was likely to be close to its 2 per cent target in April.

But the BoE last month sharply increased its inflation forecast due to the energy price shock, predicting it would rise towards 3.5 per cent by the middle of 2026. The International Monetary Fund last week predicted British inflation would peak at 4 per cent in the coming months. However, the BoE's interest rate-setters have mostly said it is too soon to know what the rise in headline inflation will mean for underlying price pressures in the economy, given the weak jobs market which could make it harder for workers to demand higher pay or for businesses to pass on higher costs.