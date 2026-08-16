UK inflation set to rise as AI chip crunch, energy costs add pressure

By Irina Anghel

UK consumer prices will grab headlines in the coming week, with an AI-driven memory-chip shortage and higher energy costs keeping the Bank of England on guard.

Data on Wednesday are set to show inflation accelerating for the first time in four months, with the median economist estimate in a Bloomberg survey predicting a 2.9 per cent jump in July. The Iran war is making plane travel more expensive and feeding through to household energy bills, while a crunch in artificial intelligence-related components drives up electronics prices.

It’s the start of a lift-off expected to continue through the second half, cutting short a spell of positive news on price pressures. The figures may leave BOE rate-setters increasingly uneasy as the Iran war starts to show up more clearly in prices — especially with a resilient economy.

One of three dissenters at the BOE’s last meeting, Chief Economist Huw Pill doubled down on his call for tighter rates after the UK economy unexpectedly grew in June, helped by a heat wave and the World Cup. And while much of the inflation outlook depends on developments in the West Asia, AI is emerging as a potential dark horse. The BOE has warned that the rapid expansion of AI capacity is driving up the cost of memory chips used in phones, laptops and games consoles, while the British Retail Consortium’s July data suggest rising chip costs are feeding through to electronics prices. Apple laptops and tablets as well as Xbox gaming consoles are already set to get more expensive, a sign that AI pressures could become a feature of core goods inflation in the coming months.

What Bloomberg Economics Says: “The UK inflation story this year has had two key themes: Domestically generated cost pressures have continued to moderate, while external forces – specifically energy — have pushed in the other direction, keeping the headline rate from falling close to the 2 per cent inflation target. July’s CPI data should reinforce the trend: We expect inflation to jump thanks to a sharp rise in household energy bills. The move reflects the reset of the quarterly price cap by Ofgem, the UK energy regulator.” —Dan Hanson, Ana Andrade and Matt Bunny Policymakers also get a new read of the UK jobs market on Thursday. Economists predict wage growth excluding bonuses held at 3.4 per cent in the three months to June, while the unemployment rate is set to edge down to 4.8 per cent.

This would build on evidence that the UK’s labor market is finally entering calmer waters. For rate-setters, however, the big test will be 2027 wage settlements, with signs of those only emerging later this year. Elsewhere, flash readings for purchasing managers and interest-rate decisions from Indonesia to Sweden to Uruguay will be among the highlights. US and Canada Following important snapshots of inflation in the world’s largest economy, the US data calendar will lighten up a bit. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will release minutes of its late-July meeting — at which policymakers voted 9-3 to keep rates unchanged. The summary may offer investors a better sense of the degree to which officials were losing patience with high inflation.

Government data on Tuesday are expected to show a decline in July new home construction. Housing starts had jumped a month earlier on a surge in fresh construction of multifamily projects. Ground breaking on single-family properties, however, remains subdued as builders look to reduce inventory in a market buffeted by elevated mortgage rates and prices. Monday’s report from the National Association of Home Builders is seen showing builder confidence remains very weak. A pair of manufacturing reports may illustrate another month of solid activity, though. Economists project the Fed’s industrial production report on Tuesday will show a pickup in July factory output. At week’s end, S&P Global will issue its preliminary August factory PMI, which is forecast to remain firmly in expansion territory.

In Canada, all eyes are on intense trade negotiations underway in a bid to avoid Donald Trump’s new 50 per cent tariffs, scheduled to take effect Wednesday. The two sides have been discussing the framework of a deal to see existing measures rolled back, along with the US president dropping the new tariffs. But the situation looks dicey, and Canadian officials have warned about a new cycle of escalation if Trump goes ahead with the threatened levies. Meanwhile, Canada’s July inflation print comes on Monday, with economists expecting to see an acceleration in the headline number due to high energy prices.

Asia A new Indonesian central bank chief helms her first policy meeting in Jakarta in the coming week. Bank Indonesia is forecast to hold its benchmark rate steady at 5.75 per cent on Wednesday under the leadership of Destry Damayanti, who’s been serving as acting governor since Perry Warjiyo’s abrupt resignation days after the previous meeting. Destry’s appointment as governor may gain formal approval by parliament ahead of the gathering. Either way, investors will scrutinize her performance for clues as to how closely she intends to align with government policy — or emphasize independence. Elsewhere on the policy front, China is seen holding its 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates steady at 3 per cent and 3.50 per cent, respectively, a day later.

Several high-profile data releases are due on Monday. Japan’s economic growth is seen accelerating on an annualized quarter-on-quarter basis to 2 per cent, led by a pick-up in domestic demand — a result that would keep the Bank of Japan on track to hike rates as soon as next month. The same day, Thailand’s GDP growth for the same period may have held steady at 2.8 per cent, according to Bloomberg Economics. Meantime, China’s monthly data blast is expected to show mixed signals for July. Retail sales growth is seen accelerating to 1.5 per cent year on year, while industrial output slows to 4.9 per cent. Declines in year-to-date property and fixed assets investment are expected to deepen modestly.

Malaysia’s consumer price index may hold steady at a 1.9 per cent advance in July, while inflation updates are due later in the week from Japan and Hong Kong. Friday sees the release of manufacturing PMI gauges from Japan, Australia and India, with all three likely to stay comfortably in expansionary territory. Australia also publishes two batches of labor statistics. The wage price index is forecast to hold steady in the second quarter, rising 0.8 per cent from the prior period. The employment change and unemployment rate for July are due on Thursday. Trade statistics are due during the week from Japan, New Zealand and Malaysia.

Europe, West Asia, Africa Europe is slowly returning from its summer vacation schedule. Germany’s ZEW indicator on Tuesday will probably show another uptick, and flash PMIs for the eurozone on Friday are predicted to stay in growth territory. The European Central Bank’s monthly survey of consumers’ inflation expectations is also due at the end of the week. ECB policymakers are starting to reemerge. Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks in Dublin on Monday and Tuesday, before President Christine Lagarde attends a World Economic Forum event in Geneva at mid-week. Given that Lagarde has regularly been linked with taking over the WEF and made only vague remarks recently on her future, Wednesday’s panel discussion on the global economic outlook will garner particular attention.

Further south, Nigerian data on Monday will probably show annual inflation edged up to 16 per cent in July from 15.9 per cent, driven by persistent food and hospitality price pressures. In South Africa on Wednesday, inflation is forecast to have eased to 4.5 per cent in July from 5 per cent a month earlier, as moderating food-price gains offset higher utility costs. Forward-rate agreements, used to speculate on borrowing costs, price in a 72 per cent chance of a quarter-point interest rate hike at the central bank’s Sept. 23 policy meeting. Three rate decisions are scheduled in the region:

On Wednesday, Iceland’s Sedlabanki is widely expected to raise borrowing costs by a quarter point, to 8 per cent, as it seeks to quash persistent price pressures.

A day later, Sweden’s Riksbank is expected to stay on hold at 1.75 per cent; core inflation is trending below the central bank’s target.

Also on Thursday, policymakers in Egypt are expected to remain cautious after inflation accelerated for the first time since March, interrupting a disinflationary trend that had persisted for much of the ongoing US-Iran war. The central bank paused its easing cycle after the conflict began and will likely leave its benchmark unchanged at 19 per cent. Latin America

Preliminary estimates for Brazil’s GDP-proxy report on Monday see activity faltering at the margins in June from May. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see growth in LatAm’s No. 1 economy slowing for a second year in 2026 — to 2 per cent — and cooling further in 2027. In Chile, stronger-than-expected activity in June suggest the economy posted a slight expansion in the second quarter to narrowly dodge a technical recession. For 2026 as a whole, elevated unemployment and a slump in investment have local economists forecasting a second year of slower growth. In Mexico, the minutes of Banxico’s Aug. 6 meeting, where policymakers kept the key rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for a second meeting, is the standout item.

Mexico-watchers expect policymakers to reiterate that the rate cutting cycle has reached an end, though should inflation behave as Banxico forecasts, some analysts see potential room for easing in 2027. Colombia will also post second-quarter output data, as well as June economic activity. Following a weak finish to 2025 and sluggish start to 2026, strong domestic demand has the economy running above potential. New President Abelardo de la Espriella, elected in part on an ambitious pro-growth agenda, took office just days before a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia, killing over 280 and clouding the near-term outlook. Argentina’s GDP-proxy data for June are likely to show that South America’s No. 2 economy rebounded from a two-month slide — though probably not enough to deliver a positive quarter-on-quarter output result to close out the first half.