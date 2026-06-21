UK PM Starmer likely to resign on Monday amid rising pressure: Report

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer could announce his resignation as early as Monday and may also set out a timetable for stepping down. However, a government source has pushed back on the claim, stating that Starmer "remained focused on getting on with the job of governing," Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a report from Britain's newspaper The Observer.

According to the report, the pressure on Starmer has intensified in recent months and escalated sharply after Labour Party rival Andy Burnham won a parliamentary seat on Friday, which could enable him to mount a formal leadership challenge.

Reuters, citing The Observer, further reported that Starmer had been in discussions with his wife at his Chequers country residence before taking a final decision and that senior Labour figures were anticipating a possible statement on his future as soon as Monday.

However, the government source reiterated that the Prime Minister remains committed to his responsibilities, pointing to his earlier statements. Starmer had on Friday said he "would fight any challenge to his leadership and urged Labour not to tear itself apart with infighting." Despite leading Labour to a landslide victory in the 2024 general election, Starmer has reportedly faced growing internal dissent following controversies and policy reversals, which critics say have impacted public confidence in his government. The report suggests that more than 100 Labour MPs--around a quarter of the party's parliamentary strength--have publicly called for him to either resign or outline a clear exit timeline.