UK police investigate after officers left guns outside mayor's home

London police are urgently investigating how armed protection officers guarding Mayor Sadiq Khan left a bag of guns outside his home.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement late Friday that five officers had been removed from front-line duties while inquiries were being carried out.

The weapons cache, which according to The Sun newspaper included an MP5 semiautomatic Heckler and Koch carbine, a Glock pistol, Taser and ammunition, were found in south London Tuesday by a couple, who then informed the Metropolitan Police.

Scaffolder Jordan Griffiths told the newspaper that his girlfriend found the bag by the curbside and said that he was in "shock" after discovering what was inside.