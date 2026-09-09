UK sanctions 'illegal' Israeli settlements in West Bank, bans imports

The UK on Tuesday announced sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, banning the import of goods from the occupied Palestinian territories which it declared as "illegal".

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband was joined by Prime Minister Andy Burnham in the House of Commons as he delivered a statement to condemn the "ethnic cleansing of Palestinians" in West Bank settlements.

While highlighting his own "proud British Jew" heritage, Miliband announced a "new comprehensive sanctions regime with appropriate religious exemptions".

"The government believes the unlawfulness of the occupation should be reflected in the economic relationships we choose to have with the occupied territories," Miliband told MPs.

"So I can announce today that we will introduce an import ban on goods from illegal settlements in the occupied territories," he said. Miliband said action would be taken against specific companies and individuals providing construction, infrastructure, financing or real estate services linked to settlement expansion. "So to those who finance or facilitate illegal settlements, let me say this, you will face the full force of UK sanctions. Settlements are illegal. They should not be promoted in our country," he said. He went on to point out the United Nations (UN) definition of ethnic cleansing as a purposeful policy designed by one ethnic or religious group to remove by violent and terror-inspiring means the civilian population of another ethnic or religious group from certain geographic areas.

"The British government agrees that there is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank perpetrated by settler terrorists. And all too often the Israeli government has turned a blind eye to this and worse, members of it have made statements and taken actions to support the forced displacement of Palestinians," the Cabinet minister said. His announcement came alongside a joint statement by 11 other countries in support of the UK's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The foreign ministers of these countries declared that the government of Israel's actions in the West Bank are "undermining the possibility of a two-state solution".

"Today, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK confirm their intention to introduce national and/or support European restrictions on trade in goods with settlements which are illegal under international law, or that they are actively considering these and other measures, in accordance with their national procedures," reads the joint statement. "Together, we are resolute: the two-state solution must be protected, and we will take action in pursuit of a just and lasting peace, based on the principles enshrined in the New York Declaration adopted one year ago. We firmly oppose actions tantamount to the annexation of Palestinian land and forcible displacement of the Palestinian population," they said.