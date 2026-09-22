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UK to provide Saudi Arabia aerial refuelling to counter Houthi attacks

Burnham on Monday told reporters as he flew to the United Nations General Assembly in New York that he had agreed the Royal Air Force will provide air-to-air refuelling of Saudi planes

Andy Burnham
The agreement is for a matter of weeks, but Burnham said it will be kept under review | Image: Bloomberg
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 8:09 AM IST
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Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that Britain has agreed to provide limited military support to Saudi Arabia to repeal attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Burnham on Monday told reporters as he flew to the United Nations General Assembly in New York that he had agreed the Royal Air Force will provide air-to-air refuelling of Saudi planes.

The agreement is for a matter of weeks, but Burnham said it will be kept under review.

The conflict between the Houthis and Yemen's Saudi-backed government has reignited, with Houthis aiming missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia, including one that targeted Riyadh on Saturday before being intercepted.

The Houthis also declared a blockade on Saudi shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea, attacking Saudi-linked vessels and oil facilities inside the kingdom, the world's top oil exporter.

The Houthis advanced inside Yemen earlier this month, seizing the crucial port city of Mokha and key Red Sea islands allowing them to better monitor shipping traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb, through which some 12 per cent of world trade normally passes.

Burnham said he was "acting to secure the interests of Britain and the wider region, because of course Saudi Arabia has been experiencing attack, is looking at potential further disruption, and we need to keep those pathways (for oil) open".

Britain has condemned the Houthi attacks and said the UK will "work with partners to support regional stability, protect civilians and support humanitarian access".

UK officials had previously declined to comment on "operational matters" but noted that Britain and Saudi Arabia have a close defence partnership.

The US, which bombed the Houthis under the Biden and Trump administrations, has shown no interest in getting involved military this time around.

UK officials say the agreement will start in the coming days, and involve one RAF Voyager refuelling Saudi planes on "defensive" missions.

The Associated Press reported last week that Saudi Arabia has asked its allies, including France, Britain, Pakistan and Egypt to deploy air-defence support to the region to help defend against missiles and drones fired by Houthis and other Iran-backed groups on the kingdom.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :UKSaudi ArabiaYemen

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

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