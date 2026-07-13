Ukraine and nine other countries team up against ballistic missiles

Ukraine and nine other countries on Monday announced they were forming a coalition to protect Europe from ballistic missiles, taking advantage of Kyiv’s experience of fighting Russia’s full-scale invasion for over four years.

“Our goal is to build a shared ballistic missile defence capability for Europe,” the 10 nations said in a statement in Paris at talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy was Paris asking two dozen European leaders for help developing measures against Russia’s ballistic missiles, which have pummeled his country. Europe is wary of Moscow’s wider ambitions on the continent.

Zelenskyy and the leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom said they recognised “the growing threat posed by ballistic missiles,” which are harder to stop than cruise missiles or drones.