Ukraine defence minister pledges 'clear' plan to get early loan release

Ukraine’s new defence minister pledged ??a “clear” vision for partners on how Kyiv plans to fight Russia with more resources, in a bid to bring forward part of a European Union loan ??to help cover a $27 billion military budget deficit.

The Ukrainian government relies heavily on foreign funds to continue its war effort, now in its fifth year, with the EU committing €90 billion in financing through 2027.

In comments to reporters released on Sunday, Yevhenii Khmara said Kyiv would seek to bring forward part of the €45 billion loan planned for next year, as well as lobby allies for greater contributions and new countries that had not yet given.