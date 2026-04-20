Ukraine hits Russia's Tuapse oil refinery again with drone strike

The Ukrainian military hit Russia's Tuapse oil refinery in a second attack in less than a week, Kyiv's drone forces commander Robert Brovdi said on the Telegram app on Monday.
Russian officials said that a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse sparked a fire and killed at least one person, only hours after blaze was extinguished after a similar attack on April 16.
Rosneft's export-oriented Tuapse refinery has capacity to process about 240,000 barrels of crude oil per day and supplies products such as naphtha, fuel oil and diesel.
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