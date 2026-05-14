Ukraine links Kyiv attack to Xi-Trump summit, seeks pressure on Russia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said 'only pressure on Moscow can make Putin stop'
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said 'only pressure on Moscow can make Putin stop'
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha tied an overnight attack on Kyiv to the Xi-Trump summit, saying the assault proved Russia was a threat to international security.
"At the very time when leaders of the most powerful countries are meeting in Beijing, and the world hopes for peace, predictability and cooperation, Putin launched hundreds of drones, ballistic and cruise missiles at the capital of Ukraine," Sybiha said on Telegram.
He said there should be "no illusions" about ending the Russian war on Ukraine.
"Only pressure on Moscow can make him stop," Sybiha said of Putin, adding that US and Chinese leaders had sufficient leverage to compel Russia to end the conflict.
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 1:19 PM IST